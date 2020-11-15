Boris Johnson

Britain's Johnson in Self-Isolation; Has No Virus Symptoms

Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about a half-hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive

NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement from his office said.

Johnson “is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” it added.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 28 mins ago

U.S. Hits 11 Million COVID Cases as Restrictions Increase and Holiday Worries Mount

technology 1 hour ago

SpaceX Crew-1 Live Launch Updates: NASA Monitoring Weather But ‘Still a Go' for Tonight

Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about a half-hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

He was notified by the National Health Service's Test and Trace system Sunday and told he should self-isolate because of factors including the length of the meeting.

Officials said they will discuss with parliamentary authorities how Johnson can take part remotely in Parliament's business. He plans to “continue speaking to the country during his self-isolation period,” they added.

The statement didn't say how long Johnson plans to isolate, but U.K. health authorities' guidance is that anyone contacted by Test and Trace should quarantine for 14 days.

In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Boris Johnson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us