Brisbane One Vote Away From Being Named 2032 Olympics Host originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brisbane, Australia, will likely be named the host of the 2032 Olympics after the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee unanimously approved the city's proposal. The final vote will be on July 21, two days before the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The IOC adjusted its approach to determining host cities in May 2019. The process is more streamlined so that cities don't have to spend so much time and money on a bid that they might not even win. Multiple cities and countries are also allowed to team up on bids now.

The IOC identified Brisbane as the preferred candidate for the 2032 Games in February. The city says that it already has 80 percent of the venues it will need as a result of hosting the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Brisbane says it will have favorable weather conditions for athletes in the traditional window for Summer Olympic Games of July and August (winter in Australia). Previous Summer Games in Australia were held later in the year (September-October in Sydney in 2000 and November-December in Melbourne in 1956).

No host has been chosen for the 2030 Winter Games yet.