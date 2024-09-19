Bridgeport, CT schools closed Friday after school threats

Schools in Bridgeport will be closed on Friday after a string of recent threats.

All Bridgeport schools started class two hours later than usual and let out early on Thursday. It was just one of several safety measures the district put in place after receiving two separate threats in the span of a few days.

"We are working closely with local and federal law enforcement agencies in this situation. While we understand the inconvenience this may cause, the safety of our school community is paramount," Superintendent Dr. Carmela Levy-David said in a statement.

Officials said messages on social media threatened violence at Bridgeport schools. There was an increased police presence, no visitors were allowed in and there were no outdoor activities on Thursday.

"All the threats that we get, we try to investigate them as much as we can, and we try to determine who is responsible," Police Chief Roderick Porter said.

The police department made an arrest Wednesday night. Authorities identified the individual as a 13-year-old male student from the district.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

A second threat was made by an adult. Police are still investigating that threat.

"If you anyone thinks this is a prank that you can play on parents or children...this will not be tolerated, you will be found, you be arrested and prosecuted," Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said.

Porter said the threats cause great disruption to the school district and their resources.

In Connecticut, there are strict penalties for making threats. Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) worked to set higher consequences, and the law passed in 2016.