Bridgeport Police Officer Stops Runaway SUV

The runaway SUV was rolling down Boston Avenue toward students leaving Harding High School school.

A Bridgeport school resource officer used nothing but his body strength to stop a runaway vehicle on Boston Avenue  Monday.

Police said Officer Carlos Carmo Jr. was working his regular assignment at Harding High School at 2:30 p.m. dismissal when he spotted the SUV rolling downhill on Boston Avenue. There was someone in the passenger seat and backseat, but no driver.

The car was rolling through moving traffic and headed toward a barrier and a group of kids walking home from school.

Carmo chased down the car, grabbed the passenger side door, and brought it to a halt by dragging his feet along the ground. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.

"Officer Carmo has been with the Bridgeport Police Department for four years.  He is being recognized for his bravery, selflessness, and quick thinking in this emergency situation that could have been tragic had he not intervened," Bridgeport police wrote in a press release.

No other injuries were reported.

