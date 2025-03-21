Federal officials urge safety reviews for 68 bridges after Key Bridge collapse

Federal officials are urging that 68 bridges across the country be evaluated for safety after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore a year ago.

The National Transportation Safety Board recommended that the bridges, in 19 states, be assessed for their risk of collapse.

The Key Bridge fell on March 26, 2024, after a containership struck a pillar while passing underneath it at night. The accident killed six construction workers.

The chairwoman of the NTSB said that the Maryland Transportation Authority did not conduct the recommended vulnerability assessment for the Key Bridge.

The 68 bridges on the list, like the Key Bridge, were designed before current guidance from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

The group developed the assessment standards in 1991 after the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa, Florida, collapsed.

Here's a map of where the 68 bridges are located throughout the country.

And the full list of impacted bridges, broken down by state, can be found here:

