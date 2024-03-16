Police in Falls Township, in Bucks County have issued a shelter in place warning on Saturday morning after reports that several people have been shot.

Police officials have not yet detailed just how many victims there may be nor the extent of any victims' injuries with NBC10.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement officials are assisting the Falls Township Police Department in an active police investigation and are urging residents in the township to shelter-in-place. Report any suspicious activity to 911. — Bucks County District Attorney's Office (@BucksDa) March 16, 2024

On social media, State Rep. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) said the county's St. Patrick's Day parade, scheduled to be held Saturday morning, was cancelled due to the emergency situation.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for this morning has been cancelled due to police activity. Falls Township has issued a shelter in place. Please be safe. — Steve Santarsiero (@SenSantarsiero) March 16, 2024

According to State Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-1st dist.) the incident involved a carjacking and shootings in two parts of Falls Township.

There is an active shooter alert in Falls Township — we are monitoring a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township. I’m in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect. More information to follow - please be alert of your surroundings and… — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) March 16, 2024

On social media, at about 10 a.m., the Middletown Township Police Department confirmed that there had been a shooting and they are telling people not to travel to Falls Township on Saturday morning.

Police said that officials have directed the Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place Philadelphia to close until further notice.

According to police, there have are several gunshot victims -- though police have not yet detailed where the shootings occurred -- and said that it is unclear if the shootings were targeted or random.

"This is a fluid situation and we are asking the community to take some precautions. Do NOT travel to Falls Township until further notice. If you live in areas that border Falls, you should shelter in place until further notice," police officials said online.

Also, police said a Target store in Langhorne has closed due to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

