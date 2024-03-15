South Jersey man accused of tying up 2 women to a shed and sexually assaulting them

A man is accused of separately tying up and sexually assaulting two women in Camden County, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to the Waterford Township Police Department, on March 7 officers received a 911 call from a woman who stated a man had sexually assaulted and strangled her on separate occasions.

Police said upon further investigation, detectives learned that 26-year-old Brandon C. Fickenscher had sexually and physically assaulted the woman in Berlin Township in December of 2023 and also strangled her at an apartment in Lindenwold in November 2022.

Police said on March 8, a second woman told detectives that she had been sexually assaulted by Fickenscher in Berlin Township in February of this year.

In both Berlin Township cases, prosecutors said Fickenscher is accused of tying up the women to a shed at his home before sexually assaulting them.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Officials said Fickenscher was arrested at his residence and is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility ahead of a court appearance.

Prosecutors stated Fickenscher was charged for the Berlin Township cases with two counts each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint. He was also charged with third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Fickenscher was also charged for the Lindenwold case with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault and one count of third-degree aggravated assault, according to prosecutors.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other incidents involving Fickenscher is urged to contact Detective Kerry Butler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-225-8684.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to camdencountypros.org/tips.

