Boy in Stolen Car Is Killed in Shootout After Owner Uses an App to Track Down His Vehicle, Denver Police Say

A 12-year-old boy in a stolen car was killed in a shootout after the car's owner used an app to track down his vehicle, Denver police said.

The owner on Sunday told authorities his car was taken from the 8300 block of East Northfield Boulevard, according to a news release from the police department.

Using an app, he learned the car was in the area of West 12th Avenue and North Decatur Street, which is nearly 10 miles from the address where he said the vehicle was stolen.

After approaching the car, the owner "was involved in an exchange of gunfire with occupant(s) in the stolen vehicle," police said, without disclosing how many people were in the vehicle.

The boy drove the car to the 2900 block of West 10th Avenue, and officers found him with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

