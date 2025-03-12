Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania police search for doorbell-ringing ‘Box Demon'

Police released Ring video of the "suspicious" incident.

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Pennsylvania woman got a spooky visit to her door early Tuesday morning -- an empty box-toting person dressed up in a paper plate flower mask that police dubbed the "Box Demon."

The "suspicious" incident went down along East 10th Avenue in North York Borough on Tuesday, the Northern York County Regional Police Department said. In Ring video released by police, a person carrying a box places it down on the front porch then presses the doorbell camera.

"The unknown person rings the doorbell and identifies themself as the 'Box Demon,'" police said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"I am the Box Demon," the colorfully-dressed person says to the Ring camera as some tinkly music plays. "I leave this gift -- this box -- this gift for you."

The self-described "Box Demon" then walks away, leaving the empty box behind.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The homeowner isn't happy.

"I'm angry," homeowner Tammy McAnnaney told NBC-affiliate WGAL. "I don't know who would be too happy with have somebody ringing your doorbell at 4:22 in the morning. Like, do something constructive with yourself."

U.S. & World

Dominican Republic

Person of interest identified by investigators in search for missing University of Pittsburgh student

NBA

Junior Bridgeman, billionaire businessman and basketball standout, dies at 71

McAnnaney told WGAL she knows of nothing she did to "this so-called person who runs around with a paper plate on their face."

"Go find something else to do," she said.

Police hope to find the "Box Demon" before they strike again. Northern York County police asked anyone with info to reach out at  717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org. 

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us