Bouncer to Be Charged with Murder for Allegedly Killing Man with Punch, Cops Say

A bouncer at a Center City nightclub will be charged with third-degree murder for punching a man who later died of his injuries following an incident on April 16, police said Wednesday.

The punch occurred outside Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar on the 200 block of South 12th Street shortly before 1 a.m. that morning. Police allege that the bouncer, identified as Kenneth Fry, brought an intoxicated 41-year-old man outside and punched him in the face.

They have not revealed what exactly led to the punch. Third-degree murder is a charge issued in a killing that is not believed to be premeditated or involved in another felony crime.

Sources told NBC10 the man fell to the ground after being punched and was unconscious. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in the intensive care unit. On Sunday, April 24, he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as Eric Pope. Addresses for the suspect and victim are not yet known.

Pope worked for Main Line Security on a contract at Tabu. NBC10 reached out to Main Line Security for comment, but has not heard back.

"Violence is unacceptable," Krasner said earlier this week. "It is stunning to think of someone whose job it is to try and prevent unsafe situations causing severe injuries or in this case even causing death."

A deputy police commissioner said Fry was expected to turn himself in Wednesday or be taken into custody soon.

"We look at these situations very, very carefully to make sure that we are not excessively and unfairly using our power," Krasner said. "And we will do that with this case as we would for any other homicide case especially one that has this peculiar aspect of it which is a punch that results in death."