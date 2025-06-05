Boulder attack suspect to appear in court as family remains in ICE detention

The suspect in the Boulder firebombing will appear in a Colorado court Thursday, as an attorney for his wife is calling for the family's release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national who entered the country legally in 2022, has a hearing in Boulder County court at 3:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. ET) in connection with the antisemitic attack Sunday at the Pearl Street pedestrian mall.

Soliman is accused of using a "makeshift flamethrower" and Molotov cocktails on a group of people peacefully calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The attack injured at least 15 people, ranging in age from 25 to 88, and one dog, prosecutors said in an update Wednesday.

Soliman faces state charges of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, first-degree assault, including against an at-risk victim older than 70, and possession of an incendiary device.

Separately, Soliman was charged Monday with a federal hate crime.

The White House on Tuesday announced that Soliman's wife and five children had been taken into ICE custody "for expedited removal." Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X that the department was investigating "to what extent" Soliman’s family knew about the attack or supported it.

A federal judge Wednesday issued an order preventing the deportation of the wife and children. They have not been charged in connection with the attack.

Soliman entered the country on a B2 visa, typically issued to tourists, in August 2022. The following month, he filed for asylum with his family as dependents, according to the Department of Homeland Security and court documents. While his visa expired in February 2023, Soliman had not yet exhausted all legal options to stay in the U.S.

An attorney for Soliman’s wife, Hayam El Gamal, told NBC News that she and her children are at the Dilley family detention center in Texas.

"There is no precedent in the history of the United States for the type of collective family-based punishment that the Trump administration is doling out on this family," the attorney, Eric Lee, said.

“It’s extremely dangerous, and it’s something that should concern every single person that’s watching,” he added.

"You can imagine the shock that they were in when they learned the charges that were being brought against their father or husband, and then suddenly to find themselves being whisked away in the dark of night, out of their home state of Colorado to a new place in a detention center, huddled together without really any idea about whether they were going to be sent to a country from which they had applied for the right to asylum," Lee continued.

At least eight people were injured Sunday at a rally for Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado, after a man used a makeshift incendiary device to set them ablaze.

Lee said two of the five children are 4 years old, and the others are 8, 15 and 17. He said the government had mistakenly said that the oldest child is 18.

He said he’s sought habeas relief to protect the family from being removed, but hasn’t had the opportunity to speak to them in depth, as calls were cut off twice after a few minutes on Wednesday.

"One could only imagine what this family is going through," he said. "They’ve done absolutely nothing wrong."

