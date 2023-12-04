US woman killed in shark attack while paddleboarding in Bahamas, police say

A woman from Boston was killed by a shark while paddleboarding off a resort's beach in the Bahamas on Monday morning, police said.

The woman, in her mid-40s, is believed to have been bitten on the right hip and arm about three-quarters of a mile off coast near Sandals' resort in Nassau, Sandals Royal Bahamian, while with a male relative, Royal Bahamas Police Force spokeswoman Desiree Ferguson said at a news conference Monday.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

First responders took a boat to the scene of the attack and gave CPR as she was brought to shore, but the woman had no signs of life. It wasn't immediately clear what kind of shark attacked her, a police representative told NBC News.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The woman was a guest at Sandals, a representative for the company said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones," the statement said. "We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time."

Ferguson didn't comment when asked about reports the woman had gotten married this weekend.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences ... for this most unfortunate situation," she said at the news conference.

Police expected to share more information later Monday.