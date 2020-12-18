Boston Police Sgt. Placed on Leave, DA Investigating After Body Cam Videos Show ‘Troubling' Footage From Protest

A Boston police sergeant has been placed on leave and the Suffolk County district attorney is investigating after body cam videos released in a report Friday appeared to show officers using excessive force, bragging about attacking demonstrators and relentlessly targeting protesters with pepper spray and batons.

Thousands of peaceful protesters had gathered in Boston on May 31 to denounce police brutality as part of a nationwide movement that was sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week earlier.

Things remained peaceful in the city for more than six hours before chaos and violence erupted. As the massive crowd dispersed, protesters clashed with police, leading to dozens of arrests leading into June 1. At the time, Massachusetts State Police said the National Guard had been called in to help local authorities.

Now, nearly 70 hours of body camera footage obtained by a lawyer who is representing some protesters who were arrested at the protests is calling into question the behavior of some Boston police officers.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said Friday night that as soon as the videos were brought to his attention, he immediately ordered the department's bureau of professional standards to conduct a "thorough and fair investigation" into the matter.

Gross said he placed a sergeant who was involved in the incident on administrative leave. The sergeant was not named and no details were provided on what the sergeant was seen doing in the video footage.

Gross also said he will take any additional action necessary once the investigation is completed.

"I want to encourage people to bring these matters to our attention so that we can investigate them appropriately,” Gross said in a statement.

In addition to the Boston Police Department's investigation, District Attorney Rachael Rollins is also investigating the matter.

A spokesman for Rollins said she is taking the videos "very seriously."

"Several of the videos present troubling scenes that merit further examination, which is what the office is doing," a spokesman said in a statement Friday night.