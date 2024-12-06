Boston city councilor arrested on public corruption charges

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has been arrested on federal public corruption charges alleging that she orchestrated a complicated kickback scheme to steal city funds, officials said Friday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, FBI and IRS said at a Friday morning press conference that Fernandes Anderson was arrested at her home around 6 a.m. She is expected to make her first appearance in federal court in Boston at 3 p.m.

According to the indictment, Fernandes Anderson is facing six counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud in connection with the use of federal money through her role on the city council. The City of Boston receives federal grant money for some of its operations. In 2023, that amounted to over $10,000.

"The charges stem from an alleged kickback scheme she orchestrated to obtain several thousand dollars in taxpayer money in exchange for bribes paid," U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said at Friday's press conference.

Federal investigators allege that in late 2022, Fernandes Anderson hired a relative to her staff, despite rules prohibiting the hiring of immediate family members. The pair made a deal that Fernandes Anderson would award the staffer a bonus and they would then pay back a portion of that bonus to Fernandes Anderson as a kickback.

According to the indictment, Fernandes Anderson lied about being related to the staffer when the hire was made, and later failed to disclose the kickback arrangement, claiming the large bonus awarded to the staffer was to pay them for previous volunteer work.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The bonus awarded was $13,000, investigators say, significantly more than the bonus awarded to any other member of the staff. Investigators said the staffer then paid Fernandes Anderson $7,000 in cash, which was exchanged in a City Hall bathroom.

"When they met in that bathroom, Ms. Fernandes Anderson put $7,000 in her pocket," Levy said. "All of that money was funded by the taxpayers of Boston."

Federal officials said Fernandes Anderson has not made a statement yet, but she does have an attorney.

This is not the first time Fernandes Anderson has been scrutinized for hiring family members. In 2023, she admitted to an ethics violation for employing her sister and son on her staff and paid a fine for the offense.

Federal authorities said that fine is part of the reason she was facing financial difficulties, which led to her more recent scheme.

"When faced by financial hardship, Ms. Fernandes Anderson chose to violate her fiduciary duty and defraud the City of Boston rather than find a legal means to pay off that debt," Levy said. "Public service is a privilege, and all of us in public service have a duty to act with integrity and fairness in everything we do. We will hold people who abuse their power accountable."

Levy said no one else has been charged in this case, but the investigation is continuing and he didn't rule out additional charges.

"We're investigating other issues around this conduct and other leads," he said.

Read the indictment

Sources told NBC10 Boston on Tuesday that federal authorities came through Boston City Hall this fall looking into Fernandes Anderson.

In a statement Wednesday, Fernandes Anderson said she couldn't comment on the matter.

"To my people, District 7 constituents: You know that I am always transparent with you and always available. My job is to show up and fight for you, and I will continue to do just that--the people's work," the city councilor said. "Unfortunately, I am not able to comment on this matter at this time. As soon as I can, I will be sure to share more with you."

Fernandes Anderson's office said the city councilor is deeply grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of prayers, support and well-wishes that she has received from her community since the news broke.

"I am extremely grateful for your continued faith and trust in me. Thank you," Fernandes Anderson added. "I love you, and I will continue to work hard for you."

NBC10 Boston Political Reporter Matt Prichard has reported that it seems several on the council were aware of the situation and waiting for the news to come out.

Sources say a Boston City Councilor has been delivered a federal summons, but details are unclear.

When asked about the situation earlier this week, Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune issued the following statement:

"It is important to respect the legal process. Drawing any conclusions right now would be premature. As the President of the Boston City Council and as a lawyer, I want to emphasize that any actions that are found to undermine the law must be taken very seriously. The work of the Council will proceed without disruption and we will remain focused on the issues most important to residents, including acting with integrity as a body. At this time, I will refrain from any further comments, while urging everyone to avoid speculation and to respect due process."

Fernandes Anderson was first elected to the Boston City Council in November 2021, the first African immigrant and Muslim-American to serve the body. She represents District 7, which includes Roxbury, Dorchester, Fenway and part of the South End.