Border Patrol: Man Legally Carrying Corpse Hid People in SUV

The U.S. Border Patrol logo is seen on a satchel while agents work on horseback near Carrizzo Springs, Texas, U.S., on Thursday, July 3, 2014. The Border Patrol finds an average of one corpse a day in the badlands near the U.S.-Mexico border; in the past 15 years, the toll has reached 5,570, exceeding all U.S. combat deaths for the Iraq war.
Eddie Seal/Bloomberg via Getty Images

 U.S. Border Patrol agents said an Arizona man who was transporting a body to a mortuary is facing human smuggling charges after they found six Mexican citizens hidden inside the vehicle.

The man was driving an SUV when he was stopped earlier this week in Douglas for an immigration inspection, the Border Patrol said Thursday. The man, who wasn't identified, legally was carrying a human corpse in a body bag as part of his work for a mortuary, the agency said.

The Mexican citizens were processed and accused of immigration violations, according to the Border Patrol. The driver remained in custody.

