Grand Canyon

Body of Phoenix Woman Recovered After Grand Canyon Fall

Officials say Salgado Lopez had been hiking off-trail and taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge

By Associated Press

Getty Images

 Officials have recovered the body of a 59-year-old female in the Grand Canyon.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center said Saturday the body of Maria A. Salgado Lopez, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found Friday after she fell from the rim west of Mather Point.

Officials say Salgado Lopez had been hiking off-trail and taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge.

U.S. & World

fireworks 52 mins ago

Places to Watch Fireworks July 4th, 2020

Coronavirus 11 hours ago

Virus Updates: Florida Sees Record Number of Cases in One Day

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information was available.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Grand Canyon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us