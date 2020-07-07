Remains of Missing West Haven Teacher Found in Water Near Fire Island

The body of a beloved West Haven school teacher who disappeared on his 50th birthday on May 7 was found in the water near Fire Island on July 2, according to Suffolk County, New York police.

Police said partial remains of Gil Cunha, 50, were found by a boater around 2:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Detectives on Long Island determined the remains had been from a body that was discovered after being struck by the propeller of a tug boat on May 27 at 6:50 a.m., police said.

West Haven police are working with authorities in Suffolk County to determine the cause of death. The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad is investigating Cunha's death.

He was last seen in the area of Overlook Avenue in West Haven.

Cunha's cousin, Lori Kenney, told Dateline that Cunha's father saw him watching TV between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Later that morning, Cunha's mother woke up to find that Cunha was gone.

Both Lori, and Bob Tavares, who is another of Cunha's cousins, told Dateline that the family was also concerned because Cunha had been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and had self-quarantined for three weeks prior to his disappearance.

A missing person notification was put out as well as a silver alert by West Haven police.

Anyone with any information on Cunha's disappearance are asked to contact West Haven police at 203-937-3900.