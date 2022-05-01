93-Year-Old Florida Woman Found Dead in Her Own Garage Freezer

Police are investigating after the body of an elderly woman was found last week in a freezer at her home along Florida's Treasure Coast.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the body was found Thursday at the home in Sebastian, after a neighbor called police and said they hadn't seen the 93-year-old homeowner in a while.

Officers weren't able to reach anyone inside the home and got a key from a family member before finding the victim, Marie Hoskins, inside.

"They decided to continue in the residence to see if she was inside, at which point, when they went into the garage, they located a chest freezer and there was a deceased person inside," Sebastian Police Capt. Timothy Wood said.

Police questioned Hoskins' 64-year-old daughter, who said she hadn't seen her mother in some time.

Investigators have not released additional details at this time.