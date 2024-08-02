Philly man charged with killing woman near AC Boardwalk

A Philadelphia man is accused of killing a woman and injuring a second woman near the Atlantic City Boardwalk, investigators said.

Gregg Page, 34, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and other related offenses in connection to the death of Carley Elbert, 32, of Sewell, New Jersey, according to investigators.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, around 4:40 a.m., Atlantic City Police responded to the area of 60 North Main Avenue near the Atlantic City Boardwalk for a report of two women who were severely injured.

When police arrived, they found Elbert who was unresponsive as well as a 29-year-old woman from Pleasantville, New Jersey, who was conscious while suffering from multiple wounds.

Police said both women had been shot in the head.

Elbert was pronounced dead at the scene. The official cause and manner of Elbert's death are pending the results of an autopsy by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office, investigators said.

The second woman was taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed her condition.

Workers at the nearby Flagship Resort said surveillance video shows three men and two women going up on the Atlantic City Boardwalk around 2 a.m. Thursday. About 15 minutes later, the three men can be seen leaving the area while the two women are nowhere to be found, according to the workers.

The investigation led police to Philadelphia on Thursday where Page along with two brothers -- later identified as Ryan Schenck, 30, and Ramir Schenck, 27, both of Philadelphia -- were found. All three men were arrested and lodged in a Philadelphia Correctional Facility pending their extradition to New Jersey.

The Schenck brothers are both charged with hindering apprehension in connection to Elbert's murder, police said.

Philadelphia Police, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit, the Atlantic City Police Department and the FBI's Philadelphia Office are all investigating the incident.

Anyone with further information on the incident should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800.