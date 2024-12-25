Airlines

Body found in wheel well of United Airlines flight from Chicago to Maui

United Airlines Flight 202 left Chicago at around 9:31 a.m. CT and arrived at Kahului Airport, the main airport serving Maui, Hawaii, at 2:12 p.m. local time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

By NBC Chicago Staff

File photo

A body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines flight that departed Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Christmas Eve, company officials said.

United Airlines Flight 202 left Chicago at around 9:31 a.m. CT and arrived at Kahului Airport, the main airport serving Maui, Hawaii, at 2:12 p.m. local time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

According to an airline spokesperson, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the Boeing 787-10 aircraft's main landing gears upon arrival. United told NBC News the area where the body was found is only accessible from outside the aircraft.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Hawaii News Now, the NBC affiliate in Honolulu, reported an unidentified man’s body was discovered.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Maui police told the station it was "currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland..."

United said it was working with authorities on the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Airlineschicago news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us