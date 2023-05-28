Body Found in River During Memorial Day Parade in Conn.

Police are investigating after a body was found in a river during Seymour's Memorial Day parade on Sunday.

Investigators said a citizen noticed what appeared to be a body in the Naugatuck River under the Broad Street Bridge around 11:30 a.m. during the town's annual Memorial Day parade.

Emergency crews cordoned off the area and confirmed it was a body in the river. The Seymour Detective Bureau and medical examiner were notified.

According to police, the body is an adult male and was in various stages of decomposition.

The medical examiner took the body to Farmington where an autopsy will be done to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seymour Police Department.