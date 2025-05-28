Arizona

Body camera shows Arizona police officer saving woman trapped in burning vehicle

The woman, who was later identified as the daughter of a Goodyear firefighter, was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police officer suffered serious burns after rescuing a woman trapped in a burning vehicle in a Phoenix, Arizona, suburb, according to authorities.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was returning from Phoenix around 4:23 a.m. local time on Saturday after booking a suspect when he encountered a multi-vehicle crash, the Goodyear Police Department said in a Facebook post.

One vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Inside was a woman honking her horn, desperately trying to get someone’s attention.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The officer jumped into action by using a multi-tool. He broke the driver’s side window, allowing the woman to kick out the remaining glass. He then pulled her out of the car feet-first.

The woman’s hair was on fire, and the officer used his bare hands to extinguish the flames before using a fire extinguisher to put out the remaining fire, police said. Both the officer and the woman were taken to a burn center.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The woman, who was later identified as the daughter of a Goodyear firefighter, was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive. The officer also sustained serious burns and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

“His quick thinking and fearless actions undoubtedly saved a life that morning,” Goodyear Police Chief Brian Issitt said in a statement, NBC affiliate KNPX 12News reports. “We are immensely proud of our officer’s courage.”

This article tagged under:

Arizona
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us