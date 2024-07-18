Bodies of 2 Connecticut men who jumped from boat have been recovered: officials

The bodies of two men who had been missing at Candlewood Lake in Danbury since Monday night have been found, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

A 26-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both residents of Danbury, had been missing since they jumped off a boat on Monday night, officials said.

DEEP said they worked with the Connecticut State Police Dive Team and the Danbury Dive Team to find the missing men and recover their bodies, which will be turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Five people were on the boat Monday night when the men jumped in and the three who remained onboard called 911, initiating the search.

The search was temporarily suspended early Tuesday morning before resuming later in the morning.

Then additional divers and resources were deployed on Wednesday and the search continued until around 4 p.m. when it was suspended because of storms.

The search resumed around 7 a.m. Thursday and the two men were found this morning, according to DEEP.