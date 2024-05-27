Boardwalk reopen as ‘state of emergency' lifted in Wildwood, NJ

The boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey reopened early Monday after seeing access to the popular destination for Memorial Day beachgoers restricted overnight due to a state of emergency declaration.

As of about 5:30 a.m., police lifted the state of emergency saying that it was ended after "the City of Wildwood was able to effectively address numerous incidents of civil unrest and ensure the safety and welfare of our residents and visitors."

The restriction on boardwalk access was put in place after midnight, early Monday, due to, what police called "civil unrest threatening the public health, safety, and welfare of our residents and visitors alike."

However, officials in Wildwood have not cited any specific incident as a reason for the earlier state of emergency declaration.

On Monday morning, NBC10's Brenna Weick was on the scene as police officials removed tape that had cordoned off the boardwalk overnight.

NBC10 is still working to determine if a specific incident caused this state of emergency declaration and what impact, if any, it may have had on businesses along the boardwalk.

The boardwalk shutdown follows an incident that happened on Saturday in Ocean City, NJ, where crowds fled in a panic after a teen was stabbed on the boardwalk.

