‘Blood Moon' Puts on Lunar Display Across Parts of Americas, Europe and Africa

A lunar eclipse early Monday produced a "blood moon," which occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align, and the moon passes through the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

The event was best seen in the eastern U.S., South America, Africa and Western Europe. Totality, or the moment when the moon was fully obscured, occurred around midnight.

The red hue appears because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA.

Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear,” the space agency wrote on its website. “It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.”

The next lunar eclipse will occur in November, according to NASA, and be visible in the western U.S., eastern parts of Asia and Japan.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua via Getty Images

The rare “super flower blood moon” occurs when the Earth is positioned directly between the moon and the sun.