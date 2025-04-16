Puerto Rico

'Massive blackout' leaves Puerto Rico in the dark: What to know

The island's energy czar said service restoration could take up to two days

By Julian Nazario

  • Puerto Rico was hit with an island-wide blackout Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
  • According to LUMA Energy, the island's private power company, almost 1.1 million customers are without service.
  • Service is expected to take up to 48 hours due to the complexity of the island's aging energy grid.

Puerto Rico was hit with an island-wide blackout Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to a 4 p.m. update from LUMA Energy, the island's private power company, the outage affects 76% of its 1.4 million customers.

"We report that we have experienced a massive blackout throughout the Island due to the unexpected shut down of all generation plants, including those of Genera PR and the other private generators. This situation has caused a significant interruption in power, and we are currently collaborating with @lumaenergypr to identify the recovery process," said GeneraPR, the private company that took over the power generation in 2023 sparking controversy, in a statement on X.

According to the island's energy czar, Josué Colón, it could take up to 48 hours to have the island regain power. Colón explained that a failure in a transmission line between EcoEléctrica and Costa Sur caused the blackout.

The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport said on X it was operating with the help of generators and no flights have been disrupted due to the power outage. However, it said some services were limited and advised local passengers to get to the airport "with enough time."

Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón, who is away from the island, said on social media that the interim governor and the energy czar were working with the energy company to determine the cause of the outage and the recovery time.

In a press conference, secretary of state and interim governor Veronica Ferraiuoli said the government was in contact with the White House and the U.S. Department of Energy.

"They have made themselves available to help us," added Ferraiuoli in remarks made in Spanish.

Puerto Rico has a long history of blackouts, mostly due to the aging and fragile nature of the island's energy infrastructure.

Recently, on New Year's Eve, an underground power line failure plunged the island into darkness for two days, with officials warning customers that temporary outages were expected even after the system was fully restored.

