Black bear shakes up Memorial Day plans in Maryland neighborhood

A bear created quite the scene in a Maryland neighborhood this Memorial Day when it wandered into someone's backyard.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was able to capture the little guy, but it created quite a stir in Langley Park, where residents had to take their holiday plans indoors for hours.

After being hit with a tranquilizer dart, the bear clawed his way down the tree behind some homes in the Langley Park neighborhood. He was gathered up and driven away in a mobile bear trap.

Residents were told to stay inside in case the bear decided to go on the move.

“Maybe the kids might’ve gotten scared a little bit, but it was just more exciting than anything else,” a resident said.

That meant grills had to go cold and outdoor fun was put on hold.

“We were going to the playground with my daughter. We canceled because the police don't want us to go outside,” another resident said.

The bear wandered into the neighborhood around noon, and he hung out high up in the tree for hours. Around 3:30 p.m., the DNR decided it was time for the little guy to come down — and the tranquilizer did the trick.

DNR officials said he's about 18 months old.

When he wakes up from his Memorial Day slumber, he'll be relocated to a wildlife management area in the state.

“I feel safer, because I was gonna stay in here for a little bit and then leave because I didn't want to come out when it was dark and run from it, and that might have been bad,” said neighbor Reginald Bowens.

People who live in the neighborhood were happy it ended this way — it brought the neighborhood together on Memorial Day and gave people something to talk about for years to come.

DNR officials said he could be the same bear that was spotted in Howard County, Beltsville and other neighborhoods over the weekend.