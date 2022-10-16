Morris

Black Bear Euthanized After Attacking Child in Morris, Conn.

NBC Connecticut

A black bear was euthanized after attacking a child in Morris on Sunday.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon) and Connecticut State Police were called to West Street in Morris around 11 a.m. after getting a report of a black bear that had attacked a 10-year-old boy.

According to a DEEP spokesperson, the boy was taken by ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for medical treatment. The child's injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Investigators said the bear was found near the scene and was euthanized by EnCon police.

Morris
