A major shakeup is coming to one of the biggest churches in Dallas, as Bishop T.D. Jakes announced Sunday he’s handing over leadership of The Potter’s House congregation to his daughter and son-in-law.

The emotional announcement comes months after Jakes had a massive heart attack while delivering a sermon on stage at the church.

“You have been faithful to God, and you have been faithful to me,” T.D. Jakes told the congregation during Sunday morning’s service at The Potter’s House. “And I’m so grateful.”

Holding back tears, Bishop T.D. Jakes thanked his church family and announced he’s stepping down as head pastor of The Potter’s House. His daughter and son-in-law, pastors Sarah Jakes Roberts and Toure Roberts, will take over as soon as July.

“I’m grateful, I’m honored, as your daughter,” said Sarah Jakes Roberts. “I’m so happy you’re going to get some rest.”

T.D. Jakes founded The Potter’s House in 1996. The church said this move had been years in the making, but it came just months after a near-tragedy.

During a sermon in November, Jakes was hospitalized after having a massive heart attack on stage. He told NBC's TODAY that doctors said if he’d arrived five minutes later, he would have died.

“I cannot afford, especially after November, to risk something happening to me and you be sheep without a shepherd,” said Jakes.

Members of the congregation said they were left feeling a mix of emotions after the announcement.

“I was sad, it’s hard to replace an icon like Bishop, I mean, it’s just hard to do that,” said Patrick Moore. “It’s actually impossible to do that, so very sad.”

Church members told NBC 5 that although losing a pastor who’s impacted the community for years hurt, they hoped the change would help The Potter’s House into the next generation.

“Transition is always tough, in anything we do, it’s a tough thing,” said Moore. “So I have trepidation about it, but it’s still an exciting time too.”

The Potter’s House says T.D. Jakes will remain chairman of the church’s board and spiritual overseer. More information about the transition can be found here.