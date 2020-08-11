Bindi Irwin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Chandler Powell

There's a baby on the way for Bindi Irwin.

The conservationist and firstborn child of the late Steve Irwin has announced she and husband Chandler Powell are officially starting a family of their own.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the 22-year-old reality TV star shared on Instagram Tuesday morning. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

The expectant star explained, "Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."

The mom-to-be signed off with a request for "your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Over on his Instagram page, Powell reacted to soon becoming a parent.

"Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life," he wrote. "I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell: Romance Rewind

The couple also shared the news with an adorable prop: a pint-sized Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors shirt for their little one on the way. Irwin's parents launched the conservation organization in 2002 and she currently serves as director.

The mom and dad-to-be recently celebrated another milestone in their romance when they tied the knot at the Australia Zoo in March amid the coronavirus pandemic after getting engaged eight months earlier.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now," Irwin told fans on Instagram at the time. "We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."

Now, as they approach this next step in their relationship, there's no shortage of well wishes for the pair.

Irwin's younger brother, Robert Irwin, wrote on Instagram, "The most exciting news ever! I am so happy for Bindi and Chandler to be welcoming a new member of the family. I can't believe I'm going to be an uncle!!! It's such a happy time for our family - I look forward to this brilliant new chapter and all the fun adventures ahead with a new little Wildlife Warrior!"