Space Exploration

Billionaire's first private spacewalk with SpaceX delayed several hours

No explanation was immediately given, but the company said via X “all systems are looking good.”

By Marcia Dunn | The Associated Press

Boeing spacecraft Starliner is seen from the window of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule “Endeavour” on July 3, 2024, while docked with the International Space Station during the crew flight test.
NASA

A billionaire will have to wait a little longer to perform the first private spacewalk after SpaceX delayed Thursday's spacewalk by a few hours.

Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and his crew began preparing for the endeavor soon after blasting into orbit on Tuesday for a five-day flight. SpaceX announced the postponement an hour ahead of the planned start of the spacewalk.

No explanation was immediately given, but the company said via X “all systems are looking good.”

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Isaacman and a SpaceX engineer will take turns emerging from their capsule hundreds of miles above Earth, sticking close to the hatch. Two other crew members will remain strapped in their seats.

Isaacman teamed up with SpaceX for the first commercial spacewalk to test out new spacesuits.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

___

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Space Exploration
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us