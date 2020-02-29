2020 Presidential Race

Billionaire Tom Steyer Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

After a poor showing in South Carolina, Steyer has dropped out of the race

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks during the 100 Club Dinner at SNHIU on February 08, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Billionaire Tom Steyer, who made climate change his signature issue, ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday.

Steyer had wagered much of his 2020 campaign on Nevada and South Carolina, the first two states with significant nonwhite populations to hold presidential preference votes in 2020. 

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won big in South Carolina, and Steyer had worked to make inroads, particularly among the black voters who make up most of the state’s Democratic electorate.

