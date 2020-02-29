Billionaire Tom Steyer Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Billionaire Tom Steyer, who made climate change his signature issue, ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday.

Steyer had wagered much of his 2020 campaign on Nevada and South Carolina, the first two states with significant nonwhite populations to hold presidential preference votes in 2020.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won big in South Carolina, and Steyer had worked to make inroads, particularly among the black voters who make up most of the state’s Democratic electorate.