Boston Celtics and NBA Legend Bill Russell Dies at 88

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who won 11 championships in 13 seasons with the team, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 88.

His family posted a message celebrating the life of one of the NBA's greatest-ever players.

"Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. Perhaps you'll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded," they said.

His death was followed by a flood of remembrances

Easily among the 75 greatest players in NBA history, Russell was named the league's most valuable player five times and was an all-star 12 times. The 6-foot-9 center changed the way defense was played in the league.

Russell won a pair of state championships in high school at McClymonds in Oakland, California, followed by two more NCAA titles at the University of San Francisco and then 11 with the Celtics -- including two as a player/coach -- bringing his total to 15.

