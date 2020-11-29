Joe Biden

Biden Twists Ankle While Playing With Dog, Visits a Doctor

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs

By Alexandra Jaffe

Joe Biden and his rescue dog Major
Delaware Humane Association / Facebook

President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor “out of an abundance of caution,” his office said Sunday.

Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited an orthopedist at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware, for an examination Sunday afternoon, his office said. Reporters covering the president-elect were not afforded the opportunity to see Biden enter the doctor's office, despite multiple requests.

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. The Bidens have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

At 78, Biden will be the oldest president when he's inaugurated in January, but he frequently dismissed questions about his age on the campaign trail. He released a doctor's report in December that disclosed he takes a statin to keep his cholesterol at healthy levels, but his doctor described him as “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

