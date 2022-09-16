Biden Tells Families of Griner, Whelan That He's Committed to Bringing Them Home

President Joe Biden met with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan on Friday where he reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing all available avenues to bring their loved ones home from Russia.

"The president appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long," the White House said Friday evening.

The meetings with Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth, which took place separately, were the first in person between Biden and the family members, though they have spoken by phone.

WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested and detained in Russia on Feb. 17. Here is a timeline of events that led to her arrest and what has happened since.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.