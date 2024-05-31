Donald Trump

President Biden says questioning Trump's guilty verdict is ‘dangerous' and ‘irresponsible'

The current president for months stridently avoided involvement in his predecessor's legal dramas.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Joe Biden said Friday that his predecessor, Donald Trump, was found guilty and “it’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible, for anyone to say this is rigged just because they don’t like the verdict.”

His comments came the day after the conclusion of Trump's criminal trial in New York, when the former president was convicted on all 34 felony charges in a hush money case stemming from the 2016 election.

Biden for months had stridently avoided involvement in Trump’s legal dramas, looking to keep from feeding into his Republican rival’s claims that his criminal woes were the result of politically motivated prosecutions.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

But as the New York trial concluded, his campaign became far more vocal about it.

Watch the video above for President Biden's comments and read the latest coverage of Trump's conviction here.

Donald Trump 10 hours ago

Trump delivers rambling response to guilty verdict, falsely blasting ‘rigged trial'

news 22 hours ago

Trump has been convicted. Here's what happens next

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpJoe Biden
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us