Biden Pledges Federal Support for Texas in ‘Trying Time'

In a call with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday night, President Joe Biden pledged federal support for the state as the severe weather situation that left millions without power in freezing conditions continued, according to a statement from the White House.

During the call, he said he intended to instruct additional federal agencies to look into any immediate steps that could be taken to support the state, still grappling with catastrophe even as power was restored to many.

Jill and I are keeping Texas, Oklahoma, and other impacted states in our prayers. I’ve declared states of emergency, authorized FEMA to provide generators and supplies, and am ready to fulfill additional requests. Please heed the instructions of local officials and stay safe. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 18, 2021

Many of the millions of Texans who lost power for days after a deadly winter blast overwhelmed the electric grid now have it back, but the crisis was far from over Friday, with many people lacking safe drinking water.

About 325,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Texas on Thursday, down from about 3 million a day earlier, though utility officials said limited rolling blackouts were still possible.

Federal Emergency Management Agency acting administrator Bob Fenton said Friday that teams were in Texas with fuel, water, blankets and other supplies.

Biden approved an emergency declaration for Texas on Sunday as the storm hit the state, freeing up federal equipment and resources.

Biden also said his administration was at the ready if Texas or any other impacted region need additional federal disaster support.

Abbott said at a press conference Thursday he would ask Biden for a major disaster declaration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report