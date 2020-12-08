Marcia Fudge

Biden Picks Rep. Marcia Fudge for HUD Secretary

If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to lead the department

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Rep. Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, NBC News reported Tuesday, citing two sources.

If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to lead the department.

Fudge enjoys the strong backing of South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat who gave Biden a key nod of support in the primaries.

U.S. & World

Coronavirus 9 hours ago

Pfizer Vaccine Moves Closer to Getting the OK in US

Coronavirus 2 hours ago

Biden Vows to Reopen Most Schools After 1st 100 Days on Job

Biden has said he wants a diverse Cabinet, and some Black leaders have said he needs to do more to achieve that.

This is a developing story

This article tagged under:

Marcia FudgeJoe BidenDepartment of Housing and Urban DevelopmentBiden Administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us