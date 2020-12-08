Biden Picks Rep. Marcia Fudge for HUD Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Rep. Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, NBC News reported Tuesday, citing two sources.

If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to lead the department.

Fudge enjoys the strong backing of South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat who gave Biden a key nod of support in the primaries.

Biden has said he wants a diverse Cabinet, and some Black leaders have said he needs to do more to achieve that.

This is a developing story