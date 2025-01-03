Joe Biden

Biden to visit New Orleans following deadly New Year's rampage on Bourbon Street

Biden said Thursday that he had ordered an “accelerated” investigation into the attack. 

By Darlene Superville, Fatima Hussein | Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Joe Biden will visit New Orleans next week, with the city still reeling from the deadly New Year’s rampage in which an Army veteran plowed a truck into revelers.

The White House says the president and first lady will travel to New Orleans on Monday to “grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack."

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

New Orleans attacker transformed from a model soldier into an ISIS supporter

Louisiana 17 hours ago

New Orleans had top-of-the-line barriers to prevent car attacks — but didn't use them on New Year's

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Fourteen people were killed in the attack. The driver, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an American citizen from Texas, was later killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Biden said Thursday that he had ordered an “accelerated” investigation into the attack. He also praised the spirit of the people of New Orleans.

After visiting Louisiana, Biden will travel to California for an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenLouisiana
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us