Rahm Emanuel

Biden Administration Eyes Rahm Emanuel for Ambassadorship

Emanuel became White House chief of staff when Barack Obama took office as president

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 20: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel addresses the audiance during the Laver Cup Gala at the Navy Pier Ballroom on September 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Laver Cup consists of six players from Team World competing against their counterparts from Team Europe. John McEnroe will captain Team World and Team Europe will be captained by Bjorn Borg. The event runs from 21-23 Sept.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images for The Laver Cup

President Joe Biden is considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially to China, three people with knowledge of the discussions said.

Becoming the U.S. ambassador to Japan is another option that Biden administration officials have discussed with Emanuel, one of the people with knowledge of the discussions said.

Emanuel, who became White House chief of staff when Barack Obama took office as president, has a reputation as a sharp-tongued political street fighter.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

