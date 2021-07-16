Afghanistan

Biden Admin Now Plans to Evacuate 2,500 Afghans Directly to US

Another 10,000 whose background checks are still pending will go to 'a U.S. military base overseas or to third countries,' said a State Dept. spokesperson

Afghanistan
Mariam Zuhaib/AP Photo

A small portion of the thousands of Afghans who worked for the U.S. government will be flown directly to the U.S., while a larger group will be evacuated to third countries or military bases overseas where their visa paperwork will be reviewed, three administration officials told NBC News.

As U.S. troops leave the country, the Biden administration has come under growing pressure from lawmakers, veterans groups and refugee rights organizations to take action to protect Afghans who face retaliation from the Taliban for their work as interpreters or in other jobs for U.S. troops and diplomats.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

About 2,500 Afghans whose visa applications have cleared security vetting will be eligible for evacuation directly to a U.S. military base in the U.S., along with their family members, a State Department spokesperson and two Defense officials said.

U.S. & World

Immigration 6 hours ago

‘A Blaring Siren' for Democrats After Ruling Halts DACA

Coronavirus 11 hours ago

Student Loan Borrowers May Get More Time Without Having to Make Payments

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

AfghanistanJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us