Better Business Bureau in Connecticut Warns of Job Scam

The Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut is warning people to be on the alert for a job scam that they said involves downloading a messaging app. They said the BBB Scam Tracker has gotten multiple reports of a new job scam twist.

It starts with a message, by email, text, or a social media platform, from someone expressing interest in hiring you.

The “recruiter” claims to have seen your resume on a job search site and wants to interview you for a position, but you need to download a messaging app first, the Better Business Bureau warns.

After an offer for a position, victims are asked to sign an official-looking contract and then they are asked for their name, address, date of birth, and banking information.

By providing that information, you could become a victim of identity theft, the Better Business Bureau warns.

Some versions of the scam don’t end there, the Better Business Bureau warns, and a victim might be referred to a “training manager” who will help you set up your home office.

Then victims get what turns out to be a fake check to buy a laptop and other supplies, but the contact says you were overpaid and need to return part of what you deposited.

The Better Business Bureau advises people to research job offers first, visit a company’s website, look up their contact information and verify the company exists and the job posting is real before you interact with a stranger.

They also advise doing an internet search with the company’s name and the word “scam” to see if anyone has reported a fake job offer.

They urge people to beware of jobs that involve receiving and returning money.

Legitimate companies don’t generally send money to new employees before work is done and they don’t ask you to return funds that you’ve already been paid, the Better Business Bureau said.

Never provide anyone with your personal information until you are sure you can trust them with it and never let someone pressure you into giving up your personal information because it’s a “now or never” offer, the Better Business Bureau warns.

The warning also says to watch out for easy hires. If a company claims they want to hire you without meeting you either virtually or in-person, and if they don’t conduct a job interview, you’re probably dealing with a scammer.