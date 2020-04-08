Bernie Sanders Drops 2020 Bid, Leaving Joe Biden as Likely Nominee

Bernie Sanders is suspending his 2020 presidential campaign, NBC News has confirmed.

Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden. Sanders' move to end his campaign is an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

Sanders' announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders will make it official here that his campaign is coming to an end. https://t.co/CUQFiYbqvW — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 8, 2020

