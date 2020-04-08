Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders Drops 2020 Bid, Leaving Joe Biden as Likely Nominee

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign rally Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Louis.
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Bernie Sanders is suspending his 2020 presidential campaign, NBC News has confirmed.

Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden. Sanders' move to end his campaign is an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

Sanders' announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

