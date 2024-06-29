Animals and Wildlife

Video shows moment bear lays on cupcake-shaped float in California home's pool

The homeowners said this is the first time they've ever seen a bear glide by on one of their floating devices.

By Karla Rendon

A bear just couldn’t resist the temptation of a sparkling pool glistening with the promise of a refreshing swim at a home in Monrovia, California.

In an “aww”-inducing video, the bear is seen taking a dip in the backyard pool of Ricardo Martinez and Brian Gordon. A mere swim wasn’t enough relaxation for this bear, however. The critter took it upon herself to get situated atop a floating device and lay comfortably on it in the pool before hopping off.

“I luckily caught her hopping on a floaty, which I’d never before seen in my life,” Gordon told NBC4.

The Monrovia residents said they recognized the bear in the video and have affectionately nicknamed her “Punky Bear.” She was spotted soaking up the sun on the floating device around 4 p.m. Thursday.

“It was like a scorcher yesterday so I do not blame that poor bear for getting in the pool,” Gordon said. “It was hot!”

Gordon and Martinez said they’re no strangers to bears since they live in the foothills of Angeles National Forest. The Monrovia residents say they see bears passing through the neighborhood about three to five times a week and have noticed that their backyard is a popular spot for them.

“They’re always in the pool,” Martinez said. “They’ll just like pass through, walk by the pool, get in there. This is the first time we’ve ever seen one actually get on the pool float, itself.”

Bears frequent their home so often that they’ve even created an Instagram account dedicated to their sightings. The pair said they go through several pool floats since the bears tend to pop them.

A Monrovia couple was visited by a mama bear and her two cubs who were interested in taking a dip in the pool. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News on May 7, 2024. 

