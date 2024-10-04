Barbie debuts its first ‘Diwali doll' ahead of the Hindu festival of lights

A new Barbie will help celebrate the largest Indian festival of the year.

Mattel announced the release of its first “Barbie Diwali doll” on Friday in an homage to the Hindu holiday of Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, which is marked on Western calendars as Nov 1. Some may begin celebrations on Oct. 31, depending on tradition.

The doll, a collaboration with Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, will feature traditional Indian elements, including a cropped top, or choli; a floral vest known as a koti; and a patterned, ankle-length skirt called a lehenga.

“In celebration of Diwali, Barbie and I are both encouraging fans around the world to celebrate the beautiful heritage of Indian fashion and culture,” Dongre said in a news release.

The Barbie Diwali doll comes with golden earrings, “reflecting the radiant lights of the festival.” (Rafael Ortega / Mattel)

In designing the look, Dongre sought to incorporate “modern aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship.” The lehenga features dahlias, jasmine and Indian lotus, which symbolize strength and beauty. It also comes with golden bangles and earrings, “reflecting the radiant lights of the festival.”

Lalit Agarwal, country manager for Mattel India, said in the release that through the doll, the brand hopes to showcase “India’s vibrant cultural heritage on a global stage while continuing to celebrate the power and beauty of diversity.”

The announcement comes several weeks before the kickoff of the five-day celebration, in which observers attend gatherings, fireworks displays, feasts and prayers. While the festival’s origin is tied to differing stories based on the region in India, the focus has always revolved around the triumph of good over evil and of light over darkness.

The floral vest (koti) and skirt (lehenga) features dahlias, jasmine and Indian lotus, which symbolize strength and beauty. (Rafael Ortega / Mattel)

The doll is the latest in Barbie’s evolution toward greater diversity. The iconic doll was once known for its blond hair, tiny waist and depictions of traditional gender roles, which drew criticisms for its failure to reflect the true range of cultural and racial backgrounds. But the doll, which just celebrated its 65th anniversary, has changed. Barbie dolls now come in 35 skin tones, 97 hairstyles and nine body types. In some cases, the brand has celebrated history-making feminist icons, including Celia Cruz, Bessie Coleman and Anna May Wong.

“Barbie used to be a more singular reflection of beauty and more one-dimensional,” Mattel’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Lisa McKnight, told Reuters. “Today, there are many Barbies, and we’ve got multiple views of the brand.”

