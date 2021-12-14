Man Allegedly Robbed Bank Then Made Deposit at ATM Outside, Del. Police Say

A man robbed a Delaware bank and quickly tried to get rid of the evidence by depositing cash into the ATM outside the New Castle County bank, Delaware State Police said.

State police arrested McRoberts Williams Saturday after they say he robbed the Wells Fargo on Old Capitol Trail at the Prices Corner Shopping Center in Wilmington.

The 44-year-old California man handed a teller a note saying he was robbing the bank around 11:20 a.m., police said. The 25-year-old woman then handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and Williams left the bank.

"The suspect fled the bank on foot, and once outside he made a deposit in the atm on the exterior of the building," state police said.

The man then ran behind the shopping center on foot where state troopers caught up to him and arrested him, police said.

Williams was charged with second-degree robbery and sent to the county jail on $6,000 cash bond, police said.

It was unclear if he had an attorney would could comment on his behalf.