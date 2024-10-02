Banks

Bank of America users report problems accessing accounts

Users reported receiving a message after logging in that indicated their accounts were temporarily unavailable.

Un hombre saca dinero de un cajero automático en una sucursal del Bank of America en Times Square, Nueva York, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT
EFE

Bank of America users across the U.S. reported problems Wednesday accessing mobile and online banking accounts.

After logging in, some users received a message that indicated some accounts and balances were temporarily unavailable. Several customers left comments on Bank of America's Facebook page indicating they were having trouble accessing their accounts.

Some reported seeing a zero balance.

The website DownDetector reported a dramatic spike in outages Wednesday morning. The outage tracking site received tens of thousands of outage reports from users by mid-morning.

Problems also were reported by users in New York, Chicago, Seattle and cities.

NBC Los Angeles has reached out to Bank of America for comment. Details about what caused the outage were not immediately available.

