The event will be held concurrently at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome.

Here's the list of performers.

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Dave Matthews and John Mayer

Earth, Wind and Fire

Gracie Abrams

Green Day

Gwen Stefani

Jelly Roll

Joni Mitchell

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Lil Baby

Pink

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Stephen Stills

Stevie Nicks

Sting

Tate McRae

Additional artists are expected to be announced.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 22 through Ticketmaster.

The FireAid concert will also be broadcast and streamed live on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube. It will also be shown at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 U.S. markets.

Legendary rock band the Eagles donated $2.5 million for the concert. The band is not scheduled to appear at the Jan. 30 concert. It is playing a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The concert is being produced in part by Irving Azoff, the Eagles' longtime manager.