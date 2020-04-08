Bandanas, Bras, Bungee Cords Among DIY Mask Materials Used

Homemade face masks can help stop the spread of coronavirus, according to the recent advisement from U.S. Surgeon General Jerome James. With more than 12,000 deaths reported nationwide, officials are working to flatten the curve to stop the spread of COVID-19 and experts believe face masks may help.

Although do-it-yourself masks aren’t used by medical professionals, as N95 medical masks are needed to care for patients in clinical settings, DIY masks can provide protection from the virus spreading amongst the community.

On April 3, the Center for Disease Control tweeted “wearing a cloth face covering may help protect the most vulnerable from #COVID19."

People are creating the masks with various materials, such as cloth, bras, bandanas and bungee cords.

Bay Area Paralympian Bethany Zummo has taken up sewing face masks since she is unable to train for volleyball. She's sewn more than 200 masks so far.

Twitter user @ethanschoonover tweeted he was raiding his model rocket supplies because he’s out of elastic.

No elastic in the house for our DIY masks so I'm raiding our model rocket supplies for shock cord. pic.twitter.com/MyaWRetv2v — Ethan "Mr.E" Schoonover (@ethanschoonover) April 7, 2020

Wearing a protective cover or face mask will be more common in public spaces nationwide.

In Los Angeles, residents must wear a face mask or other item, such as a handkerchief, to cover the mouth and nose. Mayor Eric Garcetti issued the mandate to begin this Friday.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a new directive requiring grocery store employees and customers alike to wear masks in all grocery stores in New Jersey effective 8 p.m. Friday.

As masks and face coverings are becoming more common and mandated in some places, people are making them at home to meet the demand. Twitter user @p31mission used a purple bra to create her latest DIY mask.

@samkdunaway tweeted: “No need to rush out and try to find or order masks!” Here’s more examples of DIY face masks as shared on social media.

I made an easy DIY FACE MASK video! No need to rush out and try to find or order masks! pic.twitter.com/4haDU6qIga — ⁂ 𝓢𝓪𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓽𝓱𝓪 ⁂ (@samkdunaway) April 4, 2020

#DYK? CDC’s recommendation on wearing a cloth face covering may help protect the most vulnerable from #COVID19. Watch @Surgeon_General Jerome Adams make a face covering in a few easy steps. https://t.co/bihJ3xEM15 pic.twitter.com/mE7Tf6y3MK — CDC (@CDCgov) April 4, 2020

For all of you across the land sewing reusable #FaceMasks, find a hospital+ near you that takes #DIYMasks at this site: https://t.co/TiseJYCNcs



Other option—make masks for family, friends, community therefore saving the medical masks for our HCW



Mine have pockets for filters pic.twitter.com/h9iPdQuBDR — Quaker Nana (@🏠) (@QuakerNana) April 1, 2020

Can’t find masks for sale so had to DIY pic.twitter.com/wNILFDjvOU — ✨ (@wiiissssss) April 6, 2020

How to make a DIY mask in 1 minute, using household materials.



Note that dish towels seem to work well, but scarfs and silk not so much (but still better than nothing): https://t.co/FHTdirdA3g



More research on effectiveness of DIY masks: https://t.co/9elWBAbqUF pic.twitter.com/OyqWPnBDCa — Bastian Blankenburg (@databu) March 30, 2020

DIY face masks are fun lol pic.twitter.com/PhqCZSJGtF — BREANNAJEAN🧀 (@Breeowww) April 7, 2020

Me, looking at my scarf rack while reading tweets about DIY masks during a pandemic: Yes this, this is the day I've been preparing for pic.twitter.com/0OiNf0vvCc — suburban naxal (@HarshitSahay) April 5, 2020

Made some DIY masks today. CDC is recommending everyone wear one. Stay save babes. More of me coming this weekend 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/x7zHA7ASux — Marcus Sera (@chibear1988) April 3, 2020

His and hers DIY bandanna masks. pic.twitter.com/tp5MsQvwZ9 — CoolRANCH_QT_2000✨ (@plantedjess) April 5, 2020

Saturday morning project: homemade DIY cloth masks #StayHome pic.twitter.com/S6MPwspAib — Ashley Pratte (@AshPratte) April 4, 2020

If you are sewing masks at home and can’t find elastic, there are bungee cords in your garage filled with it! #covidmn #DIYMasks pic.twitter.com/Issp8MBvEY — Kristi A. Hastings (@KristiHastings) April 4, 2020