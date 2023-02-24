Worker Trapped After Balcony Collapses at Sea Isle City Condo Building

A worker is trapped underneath a concrete slab after a balcony collapsed at a condominium complex in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, on Friday.

Two workers were on the eighth floor balcony at the Spinnaker Condominiums on 3600 Boardwalk around 2:30 p.m. while a third worker was on the seventh floor balcony below. Officials say the the eighth floor balcony then collapsed onto the seventh floor balcony, trapping the worker on the seventh floor underneath the rubble.

Firefighters from multiple departments, police and both the Camden County and NJ Urban Search and Rescue teams all responded to the scene and are trying to get the worker out.

The other two workers on the eighth floor balcony suffered minor injuries. Officials have not revealed the condition of the trapped worker on the seventh floor balcony but said the situation is now a recovery operation.

Sea Isle City (Cape May) NJ: BALCONY COLLAPSE: 3600 Boardwalk: 7th floor. Building is in severe condition. One trapped under 30 feet of concrete. pic.twitter.com/3BSVsycIIO — AtlanticCity911 (@AtlanticCity911) February 24, 2023

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

